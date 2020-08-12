Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Capital Gazette is closing its Annapolis office permanently in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson from Tribune Publishing said Wednesday.
The paper will continue to be published.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we do not anticipate having employees that can work remotely coming back into the office for the remainder of the year and into 2021. With no clear path forward in terms of returning to work, and as the company evaluates its real estate needs in light of health and economic conditions brought about by the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close the office,” they said in a statement.
