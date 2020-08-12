LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion; One Victim Identified
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A new email phishing scam is targeting Maryland’s firearms dealers.

Maryland State Police reports the emails pretend to be from the licensing division.

On Tuesday, state police was notified of the phishing scam by at least two Maryland regulated firearms dealers. The e-mail looks like its being sent from licensing division employees, but will contain an attachment with a virus.

All email addresses used by Maryland State Police end with @maryland.gov.

Troopers tell firearms dealers to be sure to verify the email address before opening the email.

“Under no circumstances should they open any attachment without verifying that it was received from a valid Maryland State Police email address,” the press release states.

Contact information for the Licensing Division staff can be found at: https://mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/CriminalInvestigationBureau/LicensingDivision/ContactUs.aspx

