ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A federal court has dismissed Howard County’s petition for the Federal Aviation Administration to change flight paths at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The county claims the FAA changed flight paths without proper notice or environmental consideration, causing noise pollution in some areas.
At the time the county filed the petition in November 2018, officials argued it was the best course of action because the FAA abandoned a community roundtable to address the issues.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement he’s disappointed with the decision and is considering the best way to move forward.