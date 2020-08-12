Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Randallstown early Wednesday morning, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty and Old Court roads. Police said a Honda Accord was heading west on Liberty Road when it hit the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, Tuma Fombon Cho, died at the scene. Police said he was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
The car’s driver stayed at the scene.
Police are still investigating the crash.