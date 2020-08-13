HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan visited the Maryland Food Bank’s headquarters this week to thank volunteers helping keep people fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hogan made the visit to the food bank’s Halethorpe headquarters on Wednesday and posed for several photos while touring the facility.
Today, First Lady Yumi Hogan visited the @MDFoodBank, where dedicated volunteers are working hard to provide nutritious meals to families in need.
Learn how you can support their mission by visiting https://t.co/2EYsarI1eQ. pic.twitter.com/IjT4v7qONA
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) August 12, 2020
The food bank reports distributing more than six million pounds of food in June alone, a 124 increase over 2019. The organization reports a surge in need amid the pandemic.
