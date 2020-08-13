LATESTBGE Completes Its Investigation Into Baltimore Explosion, Find No Fault In Its Equipment
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan visited the Maryland Food Bank’s headquarters this week to thank volunteers helping keep people fed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hogan made the visit to the food bank’s Halethorpe headquarters on Wednesday and posed for several photos while touring the facility.

The food bank reports distributing more than six million pounds of food in June alone, a 124 increase over 2019. The organization reports a surge in need amid the pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

