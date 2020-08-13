CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Cambridge man was arrested on multiple arson charges Thursday after he lit his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle on fire inside a garage of an occupied home, the state fire marshal’s office said.
Joe Louis Winbush, Jr., 51, faces more than a dozen charges, including attempted murder, first-degree and second-degree arson, stemming from the incident.
The fire marshal’s office said firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Mako Drive in Cambridge around 12:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find fire damage to a 2013 Nissan Altima inside a garage.
Firefighters put out the flames in around 20 minutes. The fire was determined to have started near the fuel door on the driver’s side and caused around $1,200 in damage.
Officials investigated the fire as suspicious and later identified Winbush as the suspect. Police detained him and later arrested him.
Winbush is being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.