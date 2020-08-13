Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Motor Vehicle Administration has launched a new system that makes it easier to handle some transactions without having to go to an MVA branch.
The Customer Connect system allows people to change their address, renew registration and drivers’ licenses and buy license plates online. It also will streamline and expand the process for all online transactions.
For those who decide to visit an MVA branch, the new system allows Marylanders to start some titling transactions before arriving, saving them time in-person at the branch.
The MVA said it hopes people take advantage of the online services amid the coronavirus pandemic.