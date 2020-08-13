Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department on Thursday released a photo of a suspect in a gas station burglary over the weekend.
The burglary happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at the Marathon gas station in the 3300 block of West Baltimore Street. Police said the suspect sole around $600 in cash, 20 cartons of cigarettes, cigars, hand sanitizer, candy and lighters.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.