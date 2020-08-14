Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday evening in Bel Air.
The Baltimore County Police Department said Olivia McKewen was last seen in the area of Rock Spring Road and Belair Road in Bel Air.
MISSING PERSON – Olivia McKewen, 23 years old, last seen the evening of 8/11 in the area of Rock Spring Rd and Belair Rd in Belair, MD. If seen please call #BCoPD at 410-307-2020 or @Harford_Sheriff at 410-838-6600. ^NL pic.twitter.com/bCSH31WTcx
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 14, 2020
Anyone who sees her should call police in Baltimore County at 410-307-2020 or the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-838-6600.