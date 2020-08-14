LATESTBaltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Tuesday evening in Bel Air.

The Baltimore County Police Department said Olivia McKewen was last seen in the area of Rock Spring Road and Belair Road in Bel Air.

Anyone who sees her should call police in Baltimore County at 410-307-2020 or the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-838-6600.

