By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new anti-animal abuse campaign featuring Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle is set to launch next week.

The “Show Your Soft Side” campaign — with a motto of “Only a punk would hurt a cat or dog” — is designed to show kids that real men love animals.

A new digital series titled “Softies on the Hot Seat” will launch on Instagram next Thursday with an interview with Boyle and his two rescue dogs Molly and Cooper.

Children of all ages are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the livestream, which will begin at 7 p.m. on August 20.

