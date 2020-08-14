BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new anti-animal abuse campaign featuring Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle is set to launch next week.
The “Show Your Soft Side” campaign — with a motto of “Only a punk would hurt a cat or dog” — is designed to show kids that real men love animals.
Do you have a budding sports reporter at home? If so, tell us their name, age and the question they'd like to ask of Nick Boyle, Tight End & Brickwall for the Baltimore Ravens in our first-ever Instagram Live Series – Softies on the Hot Seat. Submissions can be made by private message or emailed to: info@showyoursoftside.org. (Tune in to get the answers and a special gift for the question Nick likes best.)
A new digital series titled “Softies on the Hot Seat” will launch on Instagram next Thursday with an interview with Boyle and his two rescue dogs Molly and Cooper.
Children of all ages are encouraged to submit questions ahead of the livestream, which will begin at 7 p.m. on August 20.