LATESTBaltimore Gas Explosion
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

It’s been a calm start to this day. A little humid, a little shower activity, and temps in the low 70’s. Noting too intense. And after the past two weeks, (weather wise), that is a beautiful thing. And the deal today is pretty much as calm. We will have shower activity around. but not flooding rains expected, nor big time severe weather.

With a break from rain tomorrow we can renew our license to chill, and even with more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday, a high of just 79° on the “FunDay” will feel pretty interesting. Overall Mom Nature is pitching us a softball.

Make ya some plans, get your laidback on, and hit that one out of the park.

Be well and stay safe.

T.G.I.F…it is the truth!

MB!

Comments

Leave a Reply