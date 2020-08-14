Comments
Hi Everyone!
T.G.I.F.!
It’s been a calm start to this day. A little humid, a little shower activity, and temps in the low 70’s. Noting too intense. And after the past two weeks, (weather wise), that is a beautiful thing. And the deal today is pretty much as calm. We will have shower activity around. but not flooding rains expected, nor big time severe weather.
With a break from rain tomorrow we can renew our license to chill, and even with more showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday, a high of just 79° on the “FunDay” will feel pretty interesting. Overall Mom Nature is pitching us a softball.
Make ya some plans, get your laidback on, and hit that one out of the park.
Be well and stay safe.
T.G.I.F…it is the truth!
MB!