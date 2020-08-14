BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s Black Business Month and the state is placing the spotlight on Maryland’s Black-owned businesses.

WJZ’s Amy Kawata spoke to two popular businesses on why it’s so important to support them, especially now.

Here’s how you can help support not just this month but year-round.

From food to breweries to fitness and beauty products, you name it, Maryland has a growing list of Black-owned businesses established in the community.

“Black-owned businesses are an important part of our neighborhood, they create goods and services that we all use,” Ana Hall Defoor, of Maryland Office of Tourism, said. “A lot of these businesses were hit really hard by covid-19.”

“So you need to invest, you need to support these black businesses, because it’s not about black people, it’s about our economy,” said Tranice Watts, Patuxent Brewing Company.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, many people are looking for ways to support local black businesses, which are mostly small businesses, too.

Over at Patuxent Brewing company in Charles County, they say it’s much more than just operating a business.

“We want you to get to know the people that are right here literally in your own backyard,” Watts said.

Gregory Brown, the owner of the Land of Kush in Baltimore, said “these black businesses are out here trying to push, thrive and survive.”

The owners stress the importance of helping these small businesses to stay afloat — especially in the middle of a pandemic.

“Because while you’re helping to keep the business alive, you’re helping keep the community alive because we support and hire within the community a lot of the times,” Brown said.

The hope is by promoting these businesses, Marylanders can find a new favorite place to shop and support local Black-owned business for the long-term.

“When you come in here, its unity,” Gene Lott, of Patuxent Brewing Company, said. “It’s not a color thing, it’s a Charles County thing. It’s a Maryland thing. Everyone comes in here.”