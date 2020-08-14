BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Charmery will celebrate its 7th anniversary new “Wanderlust” flavors that will take customers around the globe for 10 days.
From Friday, Aug, 21 through Sunday, Aug. 30, The Charmery will offer 7 new flavors for Baltimore’s ice cream lovers to explore.
“When thinking about how we wanted to celebrate this year, we wanted to showcase what we are likely all feeling right now – wanderlust,” said David Alima, co-owner and master creamer at The Charmery. “If we can whisk our customers away to some of the most cherished destinations that have inspired us – even for just a second – we’ll have done our job.”
Customers can pre-order a 7-pint Wanderlust package for $80 via their website. Each package will include a pint of each special edition flavor, a branded cooler bag, cone card and Charmery swag.
On August 21, those same flavors will be available for scooping at The Charmery’s Hampden, Towson and Federal Hill locations through Sunday, August 30.
Wanderlust flavors inspired by seven of the Alima’s travels will include:
-
Rosa Con Su Mezcal (Mexico)
Strawberry Hibiscus and Mezcal
-
Banoffee Pie (England)
Banana Base with Biscoff Biscuits and Toffee Bits
-
Ube Sticky Rice (Thailand)
-
Baklava (Greece)
-
Yuzu, Rhubarb, Pistachio (Japan)
-
Ginger Grater Cake, Vegan (Jamaica)
-
Tiramisu (Italy)
“David and I have been so inspired when we have traveled by the different styles and flavors of ice cream from around the world,” noted Laura Alima, co-owner of The Charmery. “There is nothing more that we would like to do than to travel to any one of these locales, but for now, we’re happy to enjoy a bit of sweet wanderlust from Baltimore.”