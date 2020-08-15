CORONAVIRUS IN MD:750+ New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up Again
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works said its Twitter account was compromised when a tweet critical of President Donald Trump was published Saturday afternoon.

The since-deleted tweet, which referenced the president’s plans to hold a news conference from his golf club in New Jersey, read: “Another day, another 18 holes. And that does not include hookers.”

A department spokesperson said it is investigating the matter.

