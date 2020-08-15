RICHMOND, Va. (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man who was in the U.S. illegally was arrested in Virginia Thursday for allegedly murdering his wife in Mexico, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.
Police arrested Demetrio Ignacio-Flores in North Chesterfield, Virginia, near Richmond, Thursday morning. He’s wanted in Oaxaca, Mexico, for killing his wife in 2010, ICE said.
Ignacio-Flores was convicted of DWI in 2014 and has two convictions for driving without a license from the same year, the agency said. He is believed to have entered the U.S. sometime after April 2011.
“This is the perfect example of why someone with low level convictions should be turned over to ICE. Even though Ignacio-Flores hadn’t been convicted of any high-level crimes in the U.S., he is wanted in his native country for murder,” Lyle Boelens, acting field office director for ERO Washington, D.C., said in a news release.
Ignacio-Flores Is being held in ICE custody pending an appearance in front of an immigration judge.