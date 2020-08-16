CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Becomes 19th State To Top 100,000 COVID-19 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Health, Hurricane, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — It’s about to be peak hurricane season, and the tropics are already active.

So Anne Arundel County wants to make sure people are prepared.

It is holding its inaugural Hurricane Preparedness Week.

The county will share helpful information on its social media pages all week and urges that when making plans people keep COVID-19 in mind.

