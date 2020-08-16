Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — It’s about to be peak hurricane season, and the tropics are already active.
So Anne Arundel County wants to make sure people are prepared.
It is holding its inaugural Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Today begins #AnneArundel's first ever Hurricane Preparedness Week. We have just entered the peak of hurricane season for our county, and it is predicted to be an "extremely active" season. As with every hurricane season, the need to be prepared is critically important this year. pic.twitter.com/yZUS2sOTe7
— AACoExec (@AACoExec) August 16, 2020
The county will share helpful information on its social media pages all week and urges that when making plans people keep COVID-19 in mind.