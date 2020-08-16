UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Joseph Kitchen, the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland who had been missing for over a week, was found dead in DC, police confirmed Sunday night.

Joseph Kitchen, 34, was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Prince George’s County Police confirmed Sunday night he was found dead in DC, but did not give any further information on a cause of death.

With a heavy heart, we are sad to say that Joseph Kitchen has passed. Joseph Kitchen was the President of the Young Democrats of Maryland. A kind heart that has impacted so many. Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen. pic.twitter.com/VapF0cH4SJ — Maryland Democratic Party (@mddems) August 16, 2020

The Maryland Democratic Party said he had a kind heart that impacted many.

“Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen,” they said in their tweet Sunday.

The Young Democrats’ group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, posted a missing person flyer that was seeking information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.

