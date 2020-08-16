CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Maryland Becomes 19th State To Top 100,000 COVID-19 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Joseph Kitchen, the president of the Young Democrats of Maryland who had been missing for over a week, was found dead in DC, police confirmed Sunday night.

Joseph Kitchen, 34, was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Prince George’s County Police confirmed Sunday night he was found dead in DC, but did not give any further information on a cause of death.

The Maryland Democratic Party said he had a kind heart that impacted many.

“Rest in peace, Joseph Kitchen,” they said in their tweet Sunday.

The Young Democrats’ group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, posted a missing person flyer that was seeking information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.

WJZ will update when more information is known.

CBS Baltimore Staff

