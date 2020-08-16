Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising drivers that a portion of Loch Raven Drive in Baltimore County is now closed to through traffic.
It’s closed between Morgan Mill Road and Providence Road at the Loch Raven Reservoir. The roadway is closed as repairs are necessary due to a failed culvert.
Engineers with the Department of Public Works are working with a consultant on a repair plan.
DPW said they do not have an estimate for when the roadway will reopen.
Closure and detour signs are now posted in the area.
Motorists traveling in the vicinity should be on the watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes, DPW said.