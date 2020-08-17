CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down Again, 503 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — This week, there will be a new place to grab a bite to eat at Arundel Mills.

Copper Canyon Grill is opening its fourth location on Wednesday.

The new casual dining spot will feature a large bar and have a 270-seat capacity, including a private dining room.

Due to the coronavirus, the restaurant will operate at 50 percent capacity while also offering takeout and delivery options.

Copper Canyon Grill specializes in wood-fired rotisserie chicken and barbecue pork ribs as well as handcrafted martinis and highballs.

