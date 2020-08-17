BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s Democratic lawmakers held a press conference Monday afternoon to demand President Donald Trump and the Postmaster General reverse any changes they made to the U.S. Postal System that is causing delays in mail –including prescriptions, retirement checks and more.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) asked that Trump end the “sabotage” of the USPS.

Van Hollen said most lawmakers first learned of issues from their constituents who were reporting a slow-down in the mail.

As he and others began to ask questions, they learned the directives were coming from someone “higher up” in USPS.

“This was part of a deliberate effort by the new Trump-appointed postmaster general,” Van Hollen said.

They put in a number of changes, including a reduction in staffing and overtime and then they removed procession and sorting machines at a number of USPS facilities, including a central location in Baltimore.

“This would be unacceptable at anytime, but especially so during a pandemic, when more and more people rely on the mail,” he said, “and also during a critical election season when more Americans will be casting their vote through the USPS.”

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) shared some his constituents are worried they won’t be able to vote safely through the mail. Cardin’s office has also learned from veterans and seniors who are not receiving their prescription medicines. Businesses are also worried if USPS will be reliable to help them maintain their services during the pandemic.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young, Congressman John Sarbanes and also Congressman Kweisi Mfume spoke at the press conference.

“When you attack the US postal service, you are attacking American families — plain and simple,” Sarbarnes said.

Mfume asked for the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to submit his resignation.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the House to return for a special session to vote on legislation that prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.

Lawmakers were notified by House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer on Monday the chamber is expected to meet Saturday “to consider legislation related to the United States Postal Service.”