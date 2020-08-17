Girl Scouts Of Central Maryland Keeping Girls Connected Virtually Amid Coronavirus PandemicMany children have spent their summers isolated from their friends due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland organization has found ways to keep young girls connected through virtual programs.

Community Shows Up For Block Party Supporting 'Ice Queens' Snowball Stand, Black-Owned Business That Was VandalizedA group showed up at a Baltimore snowball stand Saturday to show their support for the business after recent vandalism.

Black-Owned Businesses Highlighted In Maryland This Month To Help Them Survive PandemicIt's Black Business Month and the state is placing the spotlight on Maryland's Black-owned businesses.

Anti-Animal Abuse Campaign Featuring Ravens' Nick Boyle To Launch Next WeekA new anti-animal abuse campaign featuring Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle is set to launch next week.

Baltimore Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday With Socially-Distanced ParadeA Baltimore woman celebrated a special birthday on Thursday and didn't let the coronavirus pandemic stop her.

Hundreds Of Cyclists Are Turning Out In Canton To Bike Ride To Stay Active During COVID-19 PandemicTwice a month, hundreds of cyclists turn out in Canton for a Friday night bike ride.