ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan says the state is taking steps to help make Maryland a more eco-friendly state.
To help meet Maryland’s aggressive climate and environmental goals, the Maryland Department of the Environment is preparing to phase out greenhouse gases and reduce methane emissions.
“This is an important and necessary step in our ongoing efforts to reach Maryland’s greenhouse gas reduction goals,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our administration is committed to climate leadership by preventing pollution and partnering with other states to make critical progress in protecting and preserving our environment.”
This includes stopping the use of hydrofluorocarbons in foam products and aerosol.
Under the governor’s Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act of 2016, greenhouse gases in Maryland must be reduced by 40 percent by 2030.
“These fast-acting super-pollutants are a major threat to our climate progress and deserve to be phased out at the state and federal level,” said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “Our balanced approach continues to seek out market-based solutions that benefit our environment and complement – not compete with – industry-led initiatives.”