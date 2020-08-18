Comments
WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old Westminster man will serve 12 years in prison for dealing cocaine, a judge announced Monday.
Nicholas Angel Velez pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine in the Circuit Court for Carroll County.
The judge sentenced Velez to 20 years, suspending all but 12 years of that sentence.
On October 30, 2019, an undercover officer arranged to buy cocaine from Velez, who met the undercover officer in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in Westminster.
Velez sold the officer cocaine for $100. A search warrant was then executed at Velez’s home in Westminster, where he was found along with various controlled dangerous substances, including a half ounce of cocaine.