FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A used book store in Frederick found a hand grenade among boxes of books in their warehouse.
While an employee of Wonder Book and Video was sorting through boxes, she removed some items from a box and saw the hand grenade at the bottom of the box.
Investigators responded at around noon on Tuesday and performed a diagnostics test on the grenade and determined it was inert, or inactive.
They learned by sorting through the books, pictures and old letters in the box that it is probable the owner of the inert hand grenade was an Airmen in the United States Air Force that was stationed at Lowery Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado, in the late 1950s.