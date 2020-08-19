SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A 40-year-old Maryland man was indicted on charges of murder and child abuse of his 6-year-old daughter.
Prince George’s County Fire and Emergency Services was called to 3900 block of Stone Gate Drive in Suitland on May 10 and found his daughter, Abigail, unresponsive and lying on the floor.
She was taken to Children’s National Emergency Department at United Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Immanuel Humes was home with three of his other children when the 911 call was made.
Detectives learned Humes allegedly abused Abigail physically on a regular basis. Prior to her death, she had sustained broken ribs and other internal trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Humes was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree child abuse and additional charges on June 17.
On Aug. 10, detectives learned Abigail died from blunt force trauma. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney added additional charges after the medical examiner’s ruling.
Abigail mother, 34-year-old Jasmin Stevenson, is also charged with 10 counts of neglect of a minor. Stevenson was arrested on Aug. 12.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0023004.