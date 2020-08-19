BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Thursday, you can text 911 for emergencies in Maryland.
The mayor announced the new way to get help in the city and the state during a press conference on Wednesday.
“Everyone in Maryland, both residents and visitors will have the ability to text 911 in the event of an emergency,” he said.
It will allow everyone to text in the event of an emergency- especially meant for those who are hearing/speech impaired.
Beginning Aug. 20th, MD residents & visitors will have the ability to text 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency. This enhancement will benefit everyone-especially the hearing/speech impaired. #CallifYouCanTextIfYouCant pic.twitter.com/y7qUmSRHlA
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 19, 2020
The enhancement is supported by AT&T, TMobile and Verizon cell phone providers.
The mayor added while a phone call is still the preferred way, this will give visitors “better access to emergency services,”