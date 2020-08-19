CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICUs Up As State Adds 400+ Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:9/11, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Emergencies, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Thursday, you can text 911 for emergencies in Maryland.

The mayor announced the new way to get help in the city and the state during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Everyone in Maryland, both residents and visitors will have the ability to text 911 in the event of an emergency,” he said.

It will allow everyone to text in the event of an emergency- especially meant for those who are hearing/speech impaired.

The enhancement is supported by AT&T, TMobile and Verizon cell phone providers.

The mayor added while a phone call is still the preferred way, this will give visitors “better access to emergency services,”

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply