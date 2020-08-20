BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a crash in east Baltimore that left four people injured on Thursday, including two children.

Two adults and a 10-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injures, according to police.

The crash happened in the 2800 block of East Monument Street. It involved a car and a dirt bike, but police did not elaborate.

Shelby Arnold, a 42-year resident of East Monument Street, said she’s called the Department of Transportation at least 10 times over the last several years.

“Everybody come through [the intersection], they go through the stop sign, they don’t pay any mind like they’re going up Monument on the expressway,” Arnold said. “So, somebody got to step up and do something, and do something before somebody really get hurt.”

Arnold said she ran toward the victims of the crash.

“I ran to him, and I called for him, and eventually he started crying, so eventually I knew he was okay,” Arnold said.

Len Porter, a local resident, said he’s also suggested to the city implementing safety measures at the intersection, but hasn’t seen any results.

“Either a four-way stop or a traffic signal will be the only thing that’s going to remedy the problem,” Porter said. “Something has got to be done about this intersection before someone dies.”

About a half-hour after the crash on Monument Street, police say responded to a pedestrian-involved crash about a mile away along East Federal Street involving an 8-year-old girl. Her injuries are also believed to be non-life threatening.

Police haven’t said anything more on the circumstances of either crash.