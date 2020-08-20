ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Administration approved the state’s application to provide unemployed Marylanders with an additional $300 per week in benefits under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

The Maryland Department of Labor will now work with the federal administration to implement this program, with a plan to begin distributing the additional benefits by late September.

Gov. Hogan issued the following statement:

“We sincerely appreciate FEMA’s quick approval of our application so that we can provide additional relief to struggling Marylanders. Our Labor team will now work with the federal administration to implement this new program so that we can distribute these benefits. It is important to recognize that this is only a stopgap, and we continue to urge Congress to come together and approve federal aid for the states to help support our economic recovery.”