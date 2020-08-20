ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Georgia man was killed in a shooting in Elkton early Thursday morning, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near the West Creek Shoppes on South Chestnut Drive. When deputies arrived, they found evidence of multiple gunshots but no victim.
Police officers from Elkton, meanwhile, responded to Union Hospital where a person had arrived by private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. They learned the man had been shot near the shops.
The victim, 29-year-old Shane Andrew Sisco, was then taken to a hospital in Newark, Delaware, due to the severity of his injuries. He died shortly after arriving, the sheriff’s office said.
Sisco is believed to have ties to Cecil and Kent counties in Maryland.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-392-2125.