WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a puck at a hockey camp in southern Maryland, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.
First responders were called to the Capital Club House in the 3000 block of Waldorf Market Place in Waldorf around 10:40 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the teen unresponsive and not breathing.
He was taken to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where he was put on life support and later died.
Officials said the teen is from Carroll County. His death has been ruled accidental.
The sheriff’s office has not released the boy’s name, but the Montgomery Youth Hockey Association and a GoFundMe page identified him as Henry Lent.
“We are completely devastated by this tragic loss,” the association said on its website. “Henry was a beloved teammate and friend to many. While we cannot imagine their unspeakable grief, the Lent family is in our hearts, as well as in our constant thoughts and prayers.”
As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised more than $63,000.