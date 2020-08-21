CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls, Hospitalizations Flat As Case Total Approaches 103K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Traffic, Bay Bridge, Local TV, Maryland Traffic, Talkers, Traffic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A “police incident” on the Bay Bridge caused significant traffic delays on the Bay Bridge on Friday, according to officials.

Four westbound lanes of the bridge were closed due to the police response. Delays were reported in both directions. All lanes have since reopened.

 

The Maryland Department of Transportation reported around 3 p.m. westbound traffic was backed up for 10 miles to Queenstown, and eastbound traffic was backed up for five miles nearly to Route 70 in Annapolis.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply