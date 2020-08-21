ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A “police incident” on the Bay Bridge caused significant traffic delays on the Bay Bridge on Friday, according to officials.
Four westbound lanes of the bridge were closed due to the police response. Delays were reported in both directions. All lanes have since reopened.
AVOID BAY BRIDGE. 2 WB left lanes continue to be closed for ongoing police activity that does not involve a threat to public safety. Major delays prior to bridge in both directions. 1-877-BAYSPAN #mdtraffic #MDShorebound
BAY BRIDGE UPDATE! WB bridge 2 right lanes reopened. #MDShorebound #mdtraffic
The Maryland Department of Transportation reported around 3 p.m. westbound traffic was backed up for 10 miles to Queenstown, and eastbound traffic was backed up for five miles nearly to Route 70 in Annapolis.