CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls, Hospitalizations Flat As Case Total Approaches 103K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:FBI, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Oxycodone, Pennsylvania, Percocet, Pharmacy Robbery, Reward, Robbery, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on a string of pharmacy robberies in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The robberies happened between late 2019 and mid-2020 across the two states, the agency said. The suspects, dressed in dark clothing, pepper-sprayed employees and customers before stealing prescription medications, including Oxycodone and Percocet.

Credit: FBI

All of the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply