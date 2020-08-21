Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on a string of pharmacy robberies in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
The robberies happened between late 2019 and mid-2020 across the two states, the agency said. The suspects, dressed in dark clothing, pepper-sprayed employees and customers before stealing prescription medications, including Oxycodone and Percocet.
All of the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.