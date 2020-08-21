CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls, Hospitalizations Flat As Case Total Approaches 103K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Germantown shooting, Local TV, Maryland News, Montgomery County Police, Shooting, Talkers

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Germantown on Thursday.

Police were called around 11:43 p.m. to the 18800 block of Bent Willow Circle for a report of a shooting that had happened inside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals.

The 22-year-old victim, identified as Keyon Hebron, of an unconfirmed address, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding this homicide and/or shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply