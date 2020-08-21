Comments
GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in Germantown on Thursday.
Police were called around 11:43 p.m. to the 18800 block of Bent Willow Circle for a report of a shooting that had happened inside of a home.
When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals.
The 22-year-old victim, identified as Keyon Hebron, of an unconfirmed address, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Detectives from the Major Crimes Division continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding this homicide and/or shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.