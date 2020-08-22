Self-Made Baking Entrepreneur Who Started In Parents' Kitchen Grows Business Online, Across Carroll CountyFrom grass to cookie monsters and every sprinkle dazzled in between, 14-year-old Emily Uhlman of Carroll County is a self-made baking entrepreneur.

Mount Vernon's An Die Musik Goes Virtual Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe coronavirus pandemic has meant countless live concerts and performances have had to be canceled, a blow to musicians and music lovers alike.

'You're Not Alone In The World' | Summer Camp Created To Provide Safe Space For Children With Limb Differences Leads To Life-Long FriendshipsDespite the coronavirus pandemic this year, Camp Open Arms went on, helping kids break boundaries and make unforgettable memories with others just like them.

Artscape To Kick Off Virtually Friday; Runs Through SundayArtscape kicks off Friday even though it will look and feel very different this year.

As Maryland Celebrates 100th Anniversary Of Suffrage Movement, Women Urged To Cast BallotsMaryland is marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment this month with a number of celebrations honoring those who helped push for women's right to vote.

Maryland Zoo's Blue Duikers Move To Outdoor HabitatThe blue duikers at The Maryland Zoo have moved to an outdoor habitat two months after one of the antelopes gave birth.