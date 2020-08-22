Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill that left one man injured on Saturday morning.
Police were called just after 3:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Rockdale Terrace for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot in the upper body.
Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill this morning that left one man injured.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone who may have additional information to call 410-307-2020.