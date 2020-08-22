OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens safety Earl Thomas was sent home on Friday after an alleged fight with teammate Chuck Clark during practice, according to reports.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports that the incident started due to a missed assignment by Thomas.
Hensley obtained a post Thomas published to his Instagram account that confirms the incident. Thomas has since removed it.
Earl Thomas has removed this post from his Instagram account … https://t.co/fmE9rYQqET
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 22, 2020
“A mental error on my part .. A Busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate,” Thomas wrote on Instagram.
“Since we didn’t keep it in house and I’m getting texts and calls from ESPN reports etc : thought I’d try to clear the air,” Thomas added.
Thomas was not present at Saturday’s practice, Hensley reported.