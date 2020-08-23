CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As State Surpasses 104K Total Cases
ROSEDALE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating a early morning shooting in the unit block of Capella Court in Rosedale.

Police were called to the area for a report of a shooting around 7a.m. where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where their condition is not known at this time.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate this shooting and ask anyone with information to call 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

