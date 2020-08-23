BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While many kids might be back to school shopping, only the luckiest ones are shopping with Ray Lewis.

The former Baltimore Raven is making a difference in Charm City by giving a glimmer of hope to children in Baltimore- and Sunday was just the beginning.

“We are so happy for this event it’s wonderful,” a mom at the event said Sunday.

“I know what it feels like to have nothing, to have absolutely nothing,” Lewis said.

Lewis partnered with Macy’s and held a private clothing giveaway for the kids who need a little extra help.

“Yeah, the pandemic has stormed in on us but tough times never last, tough people do,” Lewis said, “I guarantee kids are going to walk through that door and their life is going to forever change.”

Hug Don’t Shoot, a nonprofit promoting peace on the streets was in attendance to give kids hope, along with a hug.

“We are ready for this, we want to give every single person a virtual hug and we want to send them out looking so wonderful,” Val Jenkins said.

Lewis said his daughters are celebrating birthdays back to back Sunday and Monday, but he knew he had to donate some of his time to be here.

“God is asking kings, he’s asking men to step up, stand out and be the example,” Lewis said.

Masked up and ready to shop, children in Charm City will be rocking a new look and hopefully a positive attitude.

“We give them the tools to be successful, the tools of hope, the direction of how to find joy,” Lewis said.

The organization plans to hold similar events over the next month.