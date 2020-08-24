Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in northwest Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon.
Northwest District officers were called to the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 3:30 p.m.
They found a 22-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers.
