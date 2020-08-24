HARRISON ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found in the Potomac River near Harrison Island Monday afternoon.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to Harrison Island around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a body in the water. Boats were deployed from Whites Ferry and Edwards Ferry.
A body was found in the Red Rock area.
Water Rescue – Potomac River in area of Harrison Island, report of body in water, @mcfrs Swift Water Rescue & BT714, BT731, SW730, SW730B, M714, PE729, UTV714, USPark EAGLE, BC705, & @LoudounFire responding, boats deployed from Whites Ferry and Edwards Ferry pic.twitter.com/G7FpcNEihu
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 24, 2020
Crews from Loudoun County Fire were also on scene helping with the rescue.
Rescuers found a body just after 3 p.m.
