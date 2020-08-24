CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
HARRISON ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found in the Potomac River near Harrison Island Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to Harrison Island around 2:40 p.m. for a report of a body in the water. Boats were deployed from Whites Ferry and Edwards Ferry.

A body was found in the Red Rock area.

Crews from Loudoun County Fire were also on scene helping with the rescue.

Rescuers found a body just after 3 p.m.

