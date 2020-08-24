Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s planned Republican National Convention speech.
The National Park Service said Monday the closures will run from 1 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on both days. Pence is scheduled to deliver a speech from Fort McHenry on Wednesday night.
VP Mike Pence To Deliver RNC Speech From Fort McHenry
Besides the park, Wallace Street and Nimitz Street in the area will also be closed.