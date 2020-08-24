CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Vice President Mike Pence’s planned Republican National Convention speech.

The National Park Service said Monday the closures will run from 1 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on both days. Pence is scheduled to deliver a speech from Fort McHenry on Wednesday night.

VP Mike Pence To Deliver RNC Speech From Fort McHenry

Besides the park, Wallace Street and Nimitz Street in the area will also be closed.

