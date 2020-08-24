CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up Again, ICU Cases Slightly Up As 500+ New Cases Reported Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    10:00 PMAmerica's Choice 2020: Republican National Convention
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, FEMA, Local TV, Talkers
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced new federal funding for Baltimore City to help the city prepare for pandemics. 
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Representatives Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, and Kweisi Mfume (all D-Md.) today announced $843,988 in federal funding for the City of Baltimore through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Fiscal Year 2020 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grants. 
The new funding will be used to develop “regional solutions” in response to catastrophic events, including preparing for pandemics.

“This new federal funding will help strengthen Baltimore’s emergency preparedness and response efforts,” the lawmakers said in a statement, “With robust training and resources, city officials can quickly and effectively manage future crises by providing emergency health care services, food supplies, water, and shelter. We remain committed to securing federal support that builds resiliency in our communities and keeps Marylanders safe.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply