WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers announced new federal funding for Baltimore City to help the city prepare for pandemics.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Representatives Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, and Kweisi Mfume (all D-Md.) today announced $843,988 in federal funding for the City of Baltimore through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Fiscal Year 2020 Regional Catastrophic Preparedness Grants.
The new funding will be used to develop “regional solutions” in response to catastrophic events, including preparing for pandemics.
“This new federal funding will help strengthen Baltimore’s emergency preparedness and response efforts,” the lawmakers said in a statement, “With robust training and resources, city officials can quickly and effectively manage future crises by providing emergency health care services, food supplies, water, and shelter. We remain committed to securing federal support that builds resiliency in our communities and keeps Marylanders safe.”
