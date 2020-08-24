BALTIMORE (WJZ) — M&T Bank Stadium’s seats will be empty at the start of the 2020 season as the Baltimore Ravens announced Monday they will not host fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Statement from the Baltimore Ravens.
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 24, 2020
“After consulting with government officials and public health experts, we will not host fans at M&T Bank Stadium for at least the initial part of the 2020 season,” they said in a tweet Monday.
They said the organization will continue to monitor and adjust accordingly to all developments around the coronavirus pandemic, working in communication with local and state officials.
