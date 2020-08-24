LEXINGTON PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a Prince George’s County man who was found shot this weekend in St. Mary’s County.

Malachi A. Banks, 18, of Lexington Park, is charged with first and second-degree murder.

Banks was found early Sunday morning at a home in the 21000 block of Hancock Drive. He was taken in for questioning and charged with murder late Sunday night.

He’s currently being held without bond.

The victim is Dyante L. Battle, 32, of Capitol Heights. An autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined his death a homicide, with the cause being multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened Saturday night just before 10:30 p.m. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds, taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the murder remains under investigation, police said, and additional charges are possible.

State police investigators have not ruled out the possibility that others may be involved.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. Callers may remain anonymous.