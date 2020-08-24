Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police say a woman in Annapolis was raped over the weekend, and they are currently investigating the incident.
A woman went to the Annapolis Police Department at around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon to report she had been raped by an acquaintance, a man, at a home in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue at around 1 p.m.
There is no further information at this time.
Detectives are currently investigating this incident and anyone with information is urged to contact them at 410-260-3439.