Zoom Experiences Outages As Schools Start Classes
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As many schools and universities are starting classes Monday, Zoom is experiencing some technical difficulties.

The University of Maryland posted on its orientation Twitter page the application was preventing their orientation program set for Monday from starting.

They later posted the programming would take place on WebEx.

Nationwide outages popped up early Monday morning. As of 10:17 a.m. there were over 10,000 affected, according to DownDetector.

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the company wrote on its status page at 5:51 a.m. PT (8:51 a.m. ET/1:51 a.m. BST).

Read more at CNET.com.

