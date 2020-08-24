BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As many schools and universities are starting classes Monday, Zoom is experiencing some technical difficulties.
The University of Maryland posted on its orientation Twitter page the application was preventing their orientation program set for Monday from starting.
UPDATE: Programming will now take place via WebEx. Students should have received an email from their Orientation Advisor with new links to access the program.
Please send an email to askorientation@umd.edu if you have any issues and thank you for your patience. https://t.co/i5QwRDuNR0
August 24, 2020
They later posted the programming would take place on WebEx.
Nationwide outages popped up early Monday morning. As of 10:17 a.m. there were over 10,000 affected, according to DownDetector.
“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the company wrote on its status page at 5:51 a.m. PT (8:51 a.m. ET/1:51 a.m. BST).
If you're having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix. Please follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. We're so sorry about the inconvenience.
August 24, 2020