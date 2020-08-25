CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Back Beneath 100 As 377 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Two people have minor injuries after a deck collapsed at a group townhome in Pasadena on Monday.

Anne Arundel County Fire officials said it was a total collapse of the rear deck of the home on Della Rosa Court.

They said the deck was on the ground when they arrived, and two residents were taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

A building inspector was requested to the scene, though there was no structural damage to the home itself, officials said.

 

