BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Spirits Company has plans to open a new cocktail bar next to their distillery in Medfield’s Union Collective.
The 1,500 square foot bar will be between the Vent Coffee and the Wine Collective storefronts.
Once it is open, the bar will offer signature cocktails and established favorites using their own spirits, such as Shot Tower Gin and their Epoch Straight Rye Whiskey.
They also plan to offer cocktail mixing and whiskey blending classes and move product tastings and bottle sales to the new space, they said in a release Wednesday.
“Everyone has been asking us ‘when’ and I couldn’t be happier to finally be able to say, ‘now’,” said Baltimore Spirits Company CEO and co-founder Max Lents. “We’re always trying to offer not only unique spirits in our bottles, but a unique experience for the people who visit us at the distillery. I can’t wait to finally have a space to serve drinks, host parties, and teach people about our industry and company.”
Construction is set to begin in September, but the new space won’t open to the pubic until COVID-19 pandemic conditions become more manageable- possibly in 2021- they said.