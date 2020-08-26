BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said if some players opt not to play Thursday at Tampa Bay against the Rays in support of recent boycotts he’ll, “support whatever they want to do.”
The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Wednesday their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Wisconsin.
May some O’s players opt not to play tomorrow (Thurs) at TB in support of protests begun by other MLB & NBA teams?
Mgr Brandon Hyde: “I have no idea. I’ll support whatever they want to do.”
Hyde says he spoke briefly with some of his African American players b4 tonites gm @WJZ
— Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) August 27, 2020
The Milwaukee Brewers also refused to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds in protest.
Shams Charania, of The Athletic, reported that the Lakers and Clippers voted to cancel the rest of the season, and that LeBron James has left the meeting.
Sources: Every team besides Lakers and Clippers voted to continue playing. LeBron James said in meeting he want owners to be more involved/take action.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020
The Orioles are slated to play the Rays in Tampa Bay on Thursday at 6:40 p.m.