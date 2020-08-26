CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICU Cases and Positivity Rate Up
BALTIMORE (WJZ)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said if some players opt not to play Thursday at Tampa Bay against the Rays in support of recent boycotts he’ll, “support whatever they want to do.”

The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Wednesday their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Brewers also refused to play their scheduled game against the Cincinnati Reds in protest.

Shams Charania, of The Athletic, reported that the Lakers and Clippers voted to cancel the rest of the season, and that LeBron James has left the meeting.

The Orioles are slated to play the Rays in Tampa Bay on Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

