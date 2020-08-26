CECIL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Cecil County Public Schools is working to help families as they prepare for remote learning in the fall.
The school system is installing external wireless antennas at schools across the county and public libraries so families who need internet access can access the school’s WiFi from the school parking lot.
The following schools currently have antennas: Conowingo Elementary, Rising Sun Middle, Rising Sun High, Cecil County School of Technology, Perryville Middle, North East Middle, Elkton High, Bohemia Manor High, Cecilton Elementary.
Check out their Virtual Learning Playbook for more information on the fall semester.
