GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Garrett County man was charged with holding a fawn captive inside his home and then releasing it back into the wild.
Maryland Natural Resources Police learned Gary Suder was keep a fawn inside his home in early June. Suder was given a lawful order not the released the deer back into the wild and was given 45 days to either transport the deer to a licensed rehabilitator or turn it over the Department of Natural Resources.
On Aug. 1, arrangements were made to take the fawn to a wildlife sanctuary. But when officers returned to Suder’s home, they found the deer wasn’t there and its cage was open.
Suder told authorities he released the deer back into the wild against police instructions. He was charged with failing to obtain a permit before possessing wildlife, failing to get a captive wildlife license or permit, and failing to comply with a lawful order.
NRP says that although fawns are adorable and appear to be approachable, they eventually grow up. Captive-raised deer are a catalyst for diseases that could potentially impact people and other livestock.
Removing a deer from the wild and keeping it captive is illegal in Maryland.