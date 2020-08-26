Hi Everyone,
Thursday, Aug. 27 marks the date 120 years ago when one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the United States hit Galveston, Texas.
Back in 1900, storms were not named as they are now. Just search the internet for this storm and you will read amazing accounts of a genuine catastrophe.
Imagine no modern forecasting tools, just a barometer which you are watching drop like a rock, skies becoming threatening then BANG! Those tools we have now have spoiled us.
One of the best, and most popular dives in the British Virgin Islands is the wreck of the RMS Rhone. It was a Royal Mail Ship wrecked off the coast of Salt Island on October 29, 1867 in a hurricane. One hundred and twenty seven souls perished. All the sailors knew was the barometer was dropping fast, skies were threatening, seas were building, and BANG. Again the tool we have now have spoiled us.
As Laura approaches the Gulf Coast as potentially at Category 4 storm, at least we know what is in that deck of cards. The information will not lessen the impact, but it will help prepare. The one word not really available back in the day. Keep that in mind as we continue to update this storm over the next couple of days. Imagine how far we have come.
MB!